Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene William "Gene" Czubik.

Eugene "Gene" William Czubik

NAPLES, FL - Eugene "Gene" William Czubik, age 90, of Naples, FL passed away on January 9, 2019. He was a 1945 graduate of Tolleston HS, married Dorothy (Kisela) on May 13, 1950 and raised their family in the Glen Park section of Gary, IN. He worked for Radigan Bros. of Gary, next with DeSitter Carpets of La Grange, IL, lastly retiring from Hessler Floor Covering of Naples, FL where he and Dorothy have resided for the past 35 years.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy; children Jacqueline (Daniel) Sturgell; Cynthia (Curtis) Topps; Deborah (David) Clark; Mark (Lynn) Czubik and Matthew (Carmen) Czubik; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael, in 2017.

A memorial mass will be held on April 5, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gene's honor to Avow Hospice Care, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.

For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.