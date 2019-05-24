Eugenia E. "Genie" (Pfister) Hewitt Somers

WESTVILLE, IN -

Eugenia E. "Genie" (Pfister), Hewitt Somers age 85 of Westville, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Genie was a dispatcher and self employed for many years and was a member of ABATE Region 2, and former member of the Calumet Yacht Club. She loved her family, friends, playing cards and hosting parties.

She is survived by her loving children: Donald "Bear" (Judy) Hewitt Jr. of Porter, Mickey Cooper of Westville, and Teri (Bill) Luna of Portage. Sister Phyllis (Mike) Zent of Howard, Ohio; eight grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren, relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband Donald Hewitt Sr. and second John E. Somers, parents Rafael and Flora (Fals) Pfister and sister Hazel "Dusty" Schneider of Ohio.

She will be cremated and a celebration of life will be at a later date.