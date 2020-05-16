Eugenia Watkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenia Watkins EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eugenia Watkins, 81, of East Chicago, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Dyer Nursing and Rehab Center in Dyer, IN. Eugenia is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Wardell Watkins of East Chicago; sons Douglas "Dougie" Fletcher of Tampa, FL, Wade M. Watkins, of Sacramento, CA; daughters DuJuana (Winton) Duckett of Ellenwood, GA and Lynn S. Watkins of East Chicago, IN; brothers James Upshaw of East Chicago, Arthur (Alma) Upshaw of Valejo, CA, and Daniel (Fannie) Upshaw of Los Angeles, CA; best friend and confidant Hazel White of North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousin and friends. All funeral services will be private. Live streaming services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 via DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK page beginning at 11:00AM CST. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
11:00 AM
Live streaming services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-2024
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved