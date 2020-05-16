Eugenia Watkins EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eugenia Watkins, 81, of East Chicago, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Dyer Nursing and Rehab Center in Dyer, IN. Eugenia is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Wardell Watkins of East Chicago; sons Douglas "Dougie" Fletcher of Tampa, FL, Wade M. Watkins, of Sacramento, CA; daughters DuJuana (Winton) Duckett of Ellenwood, GA and Lynn S. Watkins of East Chicago, IN; brothers James Upshaw of East Chicago, Arthur (Alma) Upshaw of Valejo, CA, and Daniel (Fannie) Upshaw of Los Angeles, CA; best friend and confidant Hazel White of North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousin and friends. All funeral services will be private. Live streaming services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 via DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME FACEBOOK page beginning at 11:00AM CST. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store