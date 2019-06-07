Euia Delano (Del) Smith

CROWN POINT, IN - Euia Delano (Del) Smith, 82, passed away on June 5, 2019 at his home in Crown Point, surrounded by his loving family. Delano was born October 16, 1936 in Ranger, WV, the son of Jesse and Mildred (Adkins) Smith. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Addie Mae Perry Smith; his parents; siblings Harold Smith, Dale Smith, Winston Smith, and Bonnie Smith Wentz; brothers-in-law Robert "Buddy" Perry and Albert "Poogie" Perry; and father and mother-in-law Claude and Nancy Frye Perry Tomblin.

Those left to mourn his passing are children Angela Smith Martin and Michael Smith (Paul Samaritano); sisters Donna Smith Martin and Sharon (Roy) Lovejoy; grandsons Logan Martin and Adam (Britney) Martin; step great grand-daughter Dustie Dumler; sisters-in-law Callie Smith, Christine Perry, and Ethel Perry; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Delano attended Ranger Elementary and graduated from Guyan Valley High in Branchland, WV, in 1956, where he played football. He served three years (1956-1959) in the U.S. Army. He retired from U.S. Steel in Gary, IN, after working there for nearly 40 years.

He was a faithful Christian since 1969, a member of the Deep River Church of Christ, where he served the Lord through various church positions and good works. He loved to participate in church sporting events, including softball, dartball, and bowling. He played golf for over 50 years and spent many happy hours on the greens. He earned a private pilot's license in 1981. He was an avid runner; he finished his course and kept the faith.

The family thanks Franciscan Home Health, Harbor Light Hospice, and his physicians for their kindness and care.

Visitation for Del will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at BURN FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street. Hobart. Funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Pastor Ron Buche officiating. Entombment at Graceland Cemetery.

