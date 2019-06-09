Eulalia F. Chavez (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Eulalia F. Chavez

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Eulalia F. Chavez, 87, of Schererville, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Norma Chavez, her son, Julian (Sharon) Chavez; three grandchildren, Michelle (Adam) Miller, Vanessa (Matt) Yuknis, and Christopher (Molly) Chavez; seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Eulalia was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Chavez; her son, John R. Chavez, and her grandson, Michael R. Chavez.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019, St. Michael Church, 1 E. Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN 46375. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.


Published in The Times on June 9, 2019
