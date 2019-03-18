Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice M. Slagle.

Eunice M. Slagle

VALPARAISO, IN - Eunice M. Slagle, 90 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. She was born July 7, 1928 in Indianapolis to Ray and Mary (Smith) Dick. Eunice was a 1946 graduate of Valparaiso High School and was employed for 37 years at McGill Manufacturing, retiring in 1983. She was a member and volunteer of the Porter County Museum, enjoyed time with friends at the dominos club, lunch with her high school classmates, reading, and working her counted cross stitch.

On June 29, 1947 in Valparaiso, Eunice married Frank J. Slagle who preceded her in death in 2010. She is survived by her sister, Ruth (Tony) Smith and numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Eunice was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob, Willard, and Bill Dick; and sisters, Mary Margaret Dick, Charlet Middleton, Kathryn Brehmer, Virginia Gay, Wilma Lammers, and Barbara Olson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Porter County Museum Foundation.