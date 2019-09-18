Eustacio Rojas Lopez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF EUSTACIO ROJAS LOPEZ ON HIS 7TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

9/18/2012 - 9/18/2019

DAD, On your 7th Anniversary in Heaven, we are writing you this letter to tell you how much we love and still miss you with all of our hearts. We don't know why you had to go, it just wasn't fair. They say there is a reason and with time we will heal. But, neither time nor reason will change the way we feel, for no one knows the heartaches that lie behind our smiles, no one knows how many times we've broken down and cried. We want to tell you something DAD, so there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of but so hard to live without. Descansa En Paz Padre Querido, se te recuerda siempre con mucho amor.