Eustacio Rojas Lopez
Eustacio Rojas Lopez

9/18/2012 - 9/18/2020

IN LOVING MEMORY EUSTACIO ROJAS LOPEZ On His 8th Anniversary In Heaven -

Dad, as you sit in Heaven for 8 years already and watch us everyday, you are trying to let us know with signs that you never went away. You hear us when we're laughing, crying and watch us as we sleep. You even place your arms around all of us to calm us as we weep. You see us wishing the day away and begging to have you home again. You keep sending signs to let us know we are not alone. You want us not to feel guilty that we have life that was denied to you and mom, Heaven is truly beautiful you said, "just wait and see." So, as you want us to live our lives, laugh again and enjoy ourselves, Dad do know with every breath we take, we'll be taking one for you and mom. Missing you more than ever! Descansa en paz padre querido y no es un adios, si no un asta pronto!



Published in The Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
