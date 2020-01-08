Eutimio M. Zavala, Jr. "Tim"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Eutimio "Tim" Zavala, age 80, of East Chicago, entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Irene Zavala (nee Valle); children: Rosa Marie (Mitch) Hall, Melinda (Gordon) Coleman, Monica (Devin) Anderson and Angel Tim Zavala; grandchildren: Shelby, Seth, Ariel, Timothy and Caleb; many siblings both here and in Mexico; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, Eutimio Zavala; mother, Maria Filemon Zavala.

A memorial services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Iglesia Del Nazareno, 919 W. Chicago Avenue, East Chicago, IN with Pastor Hernan Osorio officiating. Cremation was private. Friends are invited to meet with the family from 5:00 p.m. until the service.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.