Eve A. Wille (nee Shaffer)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Eve A. Wille (nee Shaffer), age 90, of Schererville, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. Eve is survived by her sons and their families: Richard (Vanessa Selby); Robert (Trudy); Martin (Patricia); Thomas (Donna); James (Kathleen Takacs); grandchildren Bri (Christopher) Shear, Brennan Wille, and Samuel Wille; brother Roger (Judi) Shaffer; sister-in-law Rhea Wille; many nieces and nephews; and extended family, David (Windy) Douma, Daniel Douma, and children; and special friend Arthur. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Herb Wille; her parents; and daughter-in-law, Jane Wille.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Faith Church, 100 81st Ave., Dyer, with memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM. Cremation entrusted to Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home, Schererville. Eve will be laid to rest with her husband at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL.

Eve was as kind, patient, compassionate, and encouraging a mom as anyone could ever ask for. She had a perpetually upbeat and generous spirit that touched everyone around her. Eve was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area (www.hospicecalumet.org) would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com