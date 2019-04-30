Eva Jane Szoke

VALPARAISO, IN - Eva Jane Szoke, 86, of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Union Mills, IN on April 22, 1933, the daughter of Clyde and Vera (Dye) Andrews. Eva was a life long Valpo resident and worked over 40 years in the banking industry, she was also a member of Faith Memorial Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.

Eva is survived by her daughters Susan (Kelly) McKay of Wisconsin and Beth (Kevin) Peters of Crown Point, her grandchildren Katie, Kerry, Roenick, and Jackson, sister Allene Welkie of LaPorte, sister-in-law Beverly Andrews, and niece Jennifer (John) McKenna. Eva is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Elton and Edwin, and husband Sandor I. Szoke.

Memorial to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Memorial Lutheran Church, 753 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383.