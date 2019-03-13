Eva Kondor

Obituary
Eva Kondor

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI Eva Kondor, 84, of Mount Pleasant, WI, formerly of Somonauk and Lansing, IL passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a brief, valiant battle with cancer in Racine, WI. She was born the daughter of Ferenc and Margit Farkason January 21, 1935, in Selyeb, Hungary.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Dr. Eva (Chris) Alessia; cherished grandchildren, Andrew Paul and James Stephen; sisters, Margit "Margaret" and Erzsebet "Elizabeth"; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Istvan "Steve" Kondor; her parents, Ferenc "Frank" and Margit "Margaret" (Feczko) Farkas; brothers, Geza, Bertalan "Bartholomew" and Ferenc "Frank" Farkas.

In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Mary School in Plano, IL or to The Aurora Central Catholic High School Drama Club.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with Instate visitation, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Ann Catholic Church 3010 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL 60438; Fr. Andy Davy M.I.C. will officiate with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, IL 60506, (630) 631-5500.
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Published in The Times on Mar. 13, 2019
