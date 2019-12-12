Evangeline (Angie) Athanasoulis (nee Bastunas)

LANSING, IL - Evangeline (Angie) Athanasoulis (nee Bastunas), age 81, of Lansing, IL fell asleep peacefully in the arms of her devoted daughter Christine Athanasoulis on December 10, 2019. She is also survived by her son: Steven Athanasoulis. She was born on March 1, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri to Constantine and Mary Bastunas (Tsandilas/Dellas). She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers: William, Peter, Michael, Andrew (Deco) and sister: Florence. She is also survived by her sisters: Genevieve and Victoria; her dearest niece: Constantina Bastunas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She received loving attention from her daily care giver Debra Wright and "the best neighbor ever" Gary Erlenborn, both of Lansing and support from long time family friend: Kevin Fagan of Crestwood, IL. Angie lived for her children. She was devoted to her Greek Orthodox faith, sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She supported anything to do with her Hellenic culture. Her love of animals, children and the outdoors was obvious. A perfect day for her was to be outside enjoying herself in the beauty of a summer day. She was often seen getting her exercise in with a long walk around town, head phones on listening to music of any era with the biggest smile on her face. Not a care in the world. She was an avid reader and was wiser than she gave herself credit for. Her love of music had her singing and cooking simultaneously. If you stopped by Angie's house, you didn't leave until you had dinner. Cooking was a pure labor of love. Angie will be remembered for her infectious smile. Her kindness and generosity was apparent to all that knew her. Her diagnosis of Dementia came far to early, but she endured it with dignity and grace until the end. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Hammond, IN Ladies Philoptochos Society would be appreciated and take a moment to tell your loved ones how much they are cherished. "Zoi se sas- May her memory be eternal".

Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m, service to follow at 10:00 a.m., with Fr. David Bissias and Fr. Sotirios Dimitriou officiating. Burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond immediately following the funeral service. Please visit www.burnskish.com.