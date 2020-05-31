Evanthia Makris
Evanthia Makris ST. JOHN, IN – Evanthia Makris, age 78, passed on May 24, 2020. She is survivided by her daughter, Eleni Makris (John Fotopoulos); grandchildren Demetrios and Evanthia; sister Despina Dimas, numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Funeral services were held privately at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Arriving in Chicago on Valentine's Day 1962, she was welcomed into the Greek community in East Chicago and found a home with the people and parish of St. George. Evanthia found great joy volunteering countless hours to her beloved church. She was a tireless worker and a genuine lady who loved her family, friends, dancing and fashion. She was a kind person who expressed love openly, abundantly and unconditionally. Evanthia left the world a better place for being in it and she will be painfully missed by family, koumbaroi, and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church (www.stgeorgenwi.org) 77th & Lincolnwood, Schererville, IN 46375).

Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.
