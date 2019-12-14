Evelyn A. Chaplin (nee Rodman)

CAPE CORAL, FL - Evelyn A. Chaplin (nee Rodman), age 86, late of Cape Coral, FL and Chicago, IL, passed away October 18, 2019. Beloved wife of late Edwin, loving mother of Elizabeth Galvin, devoted grandmother of Nicole Frank (Nate), Paul Galvin and Joseph Galvin. Great grandmother of Mathew and Jonathan. Born May 10, 1933. Daughter of the late Vincent and Anna Rodman, dearest sister of Victoria Ganz, Dolores Rodman, the late Pauline Hacko, the late Cecelia Dinnocenzo, the late Rose Battista, the late Vincent Rodman, and the late Edward Rodman. Evelyn loved to be surrounded by her family. She had many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Evelyn's daughter would like to thank the staff and residents at Gulf Coast Village for the care and friendship extended to her mother.

A private service will follow at a later date.