Evelyn Allan

HOBART, IN - Evelyn Allan, age 84, of Hobart passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. Evelyn was born January 20, 1935 in Weldon, IL to the late Thomas and Bessie (Brockman) Hoops. She retired from Porter Memorial Hospital in 2000 where she served as a financial analyst for 20 years. She married Harold L. Allan on February 14, 1954 in Weldon, IL. Evelyn was the past president of the Auxiliary of the Marquette Yacht Club, enjoyed the Red Hat Society "Lunch Bunch" and loved cooking and reading.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Michelle Allan; three brothers, H. Ray (Linda) Hoops, Thomas (Suzanne) Hoops and William Hoops; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and her parents.

A memorial visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Hobart, 654 E. 4th Street Hobart, IN 46342. A memorial service will follow immediately at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Leah Stefinelli officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Evelyn's honor are preferred to the First United Methodist Church of Hobart.

