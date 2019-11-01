Evelyn Ann Owen-Wargo

VALPARAISO, IN -

Evelyn Ann Owen-Wargo, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born August 29, 1938 in La Fontaine, IN to Charles and Inez (Sirk) Hall. Evelyn retired in 1996 from Gary Wirt High School, after teaching for over 30 years.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Bruce W. Wargo; children, Brad (Joni) Owen, Cathy (Ken Gagne) Owen, and Dennis Wargo; grandson, Bradley Owen; sister, Esther (Ray) Terrel; sister-in-law, Alice Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Joseph, Willeta (Ernie), Dale (Mary), Art, and, Earl Hall.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM–2:00 PM CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 PM CST. Prior to burial at Mount Etna Cemetery, a Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM EST at McDONALD FUNERAL HOME, 104 S. Main St., La Fontaine with a Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST.