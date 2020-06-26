Evelyn B. Malicki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn B. Malicki

CROWN POINT, IN - Evelyn B. Malicki, age 91, of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville, passed away June 24, 2020. She was very involved in the Catholic Church and was an auxillary member of the American Legion. Evelyn was a co-owner of Hank and Casey's Casino Club. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Malicki; daughter, Nancy Marie; parents, Stanley and Mary Niesyto; sister, Florence Nowak; two sons-in-law: Paul Stoudt and Douglas Maretich. Evelyn is survived by five children: Cheryl (William) Mclaughlin, Nancy Maretich, Robert Malicki, Mary Stoudt, Geri (Alan) Madvek; grandchildren: Timothy and Sandra Mclaughlin, John, Stephen, and Melissa Maretich, Paul Stoudt III, Abigail Stoudt, Philip and Noah Madvek; five great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Niesyto; and her fur baby, Eve.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00p.m.-5:00p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial MONDAY, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave, Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved