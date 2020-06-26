Evelyn B. Malicki

CROWN POINT, IN - Evelyn B. Malicki, age 91, of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville, passed away June 24, 2020. She was very involved in the Catholic Church and was an auxillary member of the American Legion. Evelyn was a co-owner of Hank and Casey's Casino Club. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Malicki; daughter, Nancy Marie; parents, Stanley and Mary Niesyto; sister, Florence Nowak; two sons-in-law: Paul Stoudt and Douglas Maretich. Evelyn is survived by five children: Cheryl (William) Mclaughlin, Nancy Maretich, Robert Malicki, Mary Stoudt, Geri (Alan) Madvek; grandchildren: Timothy and Sandra Mclaughlin, John, Stephen, and Melissa Maretich, Paul Stoudt III, Abigail Stoudt, Philip and Noah Madvek; five great-grandchildren; sister, Loretta Niesyto; and her fur baby, Eve.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00p.m.-5:00p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. A Mass of Christian Burial MONDAY, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave, Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com