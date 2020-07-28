Evelyn Carol (Damstetter) Antecki

Evelyn Carol (Damstetter) Antecki was born to Michael and Cecelia (Tarnowski) Damstetter on February 11, 1936 who preceded her in death. She married the love of her life and soul mate, Bill "Tex" Antecki on October 3, 1955 in Buffalo, NY. Together they had six children: Michele (Edward) Ashby, Bonny (Mark) Erway, Rhonda, William, Michael Sr., and Pete (Jane) Antecki; nine grandchildren: Heather, John (Niki), Mike (Amber) Justin, and Tyler Antecki, Eric (Rikka) Erway, Megan (John) Clay, Ashton (Dan Evans) Whitley, Paul Watson; 13 great-grandchildren: Zoe, Payton, Elly, Bannon, Nina, Mya, Jayna, Bryce, Campbell, Brayden, Aria, Sawyer, and Harrison. Surviving sisters include Del (Ted) Ptak and Joan Olczak. Evelyn had many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Tex; sons: Bill and Mike; brothers: Leonard, Robert and Kippy Damstetter.

Evelyn was devoted to her family and faith. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed listening to books on tape, working crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, eating out with family, and watching Sci Fi movies.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso, IN 46385 with Father Paul Quanz officiating. Burial to take place at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.