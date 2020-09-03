1/
Evelyn (Lollock) Clipka
Evelyn Clipka (nee Lollock)

DYER, IN - Evelyn Clipka (nee Lollock) age 90, of Dyer, passed away August 28, 2020/

She is surbvived by her locing children Susan (Jerome) Dvorscak, Dee Dee Frevert, Beth (Jeremy) Follmer; six grandchildred and six great grandchildren; siste Nancy Marciniak. Preceed in dedath by her husband Mike and son Michael.

Funeral service will be held on Friady, September 4, 2020 at 10L:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Shserbverv ille. At rest St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Evelyn's family on Friday from 9:00 am until 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. lINCOLN Hwy., Shererville. COVID-19 protocal masks required at funeral home and c hurch.



Published in The Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
