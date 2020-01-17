Evelyn F. Huizenga (nee DeVries)

MUNSTER, IN - Evelyn F. "Babe" Huizenga (nee DeVries) age 80, of Munster, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerrit Huizenga. Loving mother of Gary (Cheryl) Huizenga and Debra (late Ron) Verburg. Proud grandmother of Lauren Verburg, Alicia (Brian) Van Baren, Janell (Daniel) Eriks, Jillian (Nicholas) Mast, Andrew (Abigail) Huizenga, and Steven (Dayna) Huizenga. Great-grandmother of Carina, Evelyn, Francesca, Jacob, Adelia, Grant, Taralina, Logan, Rylee, Carter, and Walker. Dear sister of Audrey (Duane) Blink. Preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Martha DeVries.

Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Jim Hollendoner officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Evelyn was a longtime employee at the family business, Great Lakes Hotsy in Lansing, IL and also a longtime member of Munster Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions may be given to Lansing Christian School, Highland Christian School or Crown Point Christian School.

