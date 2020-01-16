Evelyn "Teta Babe" Kopach

HOBART, IN - Evelyn "Teta Babe" Kopach, 89, of Hobart, passed away at Broadway Methodist Hospital on January 12, 2020. She was born in Oakmont, PA, the ninth and youngest child of John and Mary Naglosky. Evelyn moved to Gary, IN at the age of nine. While attending Froebel High School, Evelyn met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Kopach, a Lew Wallace High School student. They married on January 21, 1954 after Bob returned from service as a Marine in the Korean War. They had three children, Kathy Kopach Woods, Kim (Arthur) Erdelac and Robert (Jenny) Kopach, whom they raised in Hobart. Evelyn devoted her adult life to demonstrating love for her family, and for many, many years found time every Friday to make pierogis at St. Michael's Church where she was a long-time parishioner.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Anna and Mary; her brothers: John II, Andrew, Paul, William, Michael, and Henry; and her husband Bob.

Evelyn is survived by her loving children and six grandchildren: Cameron (Lauren) Woods, Allie (AlexKellner) Woods, Michael Erdelac, Katie Erdelac, Hannah Kopach and John Kopach. She also is survived by three great grandchildren: Charlie and Ben Woods, and Hattie Woods-Kellner; and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn's funeral mass will be at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Merrillville at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 followed by burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. For more info, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.