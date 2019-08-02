Evelyn L. Pulaski (nee Wojciechowski)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Evelyn L. Pulaski (nee Wojciechowski), age 91, late of South Holland. Beloved wife of the late Casimir; devoted mother of Donna Bolier, Clifford (Jennifer) Pulaski, Gregory (Bev) Pulaski, Thomas (Jill) Pulaski, and Louise (Stuart) Ross; loving grandmother of 11 and proud great-grandmother of three; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m., from THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (JANUSZ FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE) 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland, to Holy Ghost Church Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com