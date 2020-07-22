1/1
Evelyn (Crist) Lenkey
{ "" }
Evelyn Lenkey (nee Crist)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Evelyn Lenkey (nee Crist) age 89 of Merrillville, passed away on July 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School. Evelyn attended Hoosier State Beauty School and was employed at Inland Steel. She later worked at the St. John Township Assessor's Office.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Lenkey; parents Charles and Minnie Crist; son Tim Eder; brother Harold, and her sisters Thelda, Martha and Eleanor. She "Nana" is survived by her daughters- Cheryl Bydo, Sue (Doug) Giordano; four grandchildren Joe (Jamie) Giordano, Jason (Amanda) Giordano, Dawn (Steve) Roberts, Lisa Patton; seven great-grandchildren Ethan, Dan, Owen, Jake, Jordyn, Garrett and Logan; daughter-in-law Karla Eder, and many other loving family and friends. Evelyn's family would like to especially thank her neighbors in Broadfield for their special care and love. Friends are invited to visit with Evelyn's family at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. COVID-19 protocol, masks required. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
06:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
I am one of Evelyn neighbors. Evelyn was one of the sweetest lady I no she would do anything for anyone that needed help when I had surgery she would call me everyday to make sure I was ok and bring me soup down even after I told her she don't have to do that but she did it anyway. She was one of the first person I met when I moved to the broadfield. She was like a second mother to me I will miss her so much rest in peace my dear friend Charlie
Charles CRUTCHER
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lupe Alvillar-Loar
