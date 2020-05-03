Evelyn Mae Birky
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Mae Birky GOSHEN, IN - Evelyn Mae Birky, 103, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen. She was born May 19, 1916 in Beemer, Nebraska to Christian and Mary (Birky) Good. On June 23, 1934 in Kouts she married Arthur Birky who preceded her in death on January 25, 2005. They lived in Kouts and retired to Sarasota, FL in 1974 and in 2000 moved to Greencroft in Goshen. She was a homemaker and loved to host and welcome people into her home wherever she lived. She was a former member of Hopewell Mennonite Church, Bayshore Mennonite Church and attended College Mennonite Church. She is survived by her three daughters, Phyllis Sommers, Gloria (Milton) Gibson, Jane (David) Slabaugh, grandchildren: John Sommers, Cindy Robertson, Tammy Wenhold, Bradley Gibson, Nathaniel Slabaugh, and Mark Slabaugh, 13 great-grandchildren, 11 great great-grandchildren and her brother, Paul Good. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Erin Slabaugh, Kevin Gibson and Dawn Holmgren and two brothers, Orvin and Allen Good. A private family service will be held Wednesday with burial at Hopewell Cemetery and a public gathering to be announced at a later date. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kosanke Funeral Home
105 East Indiana Avenue
Kouts, IN 46437
(219) 766-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved