Evelyn Mazurkiewicz (nee Arent)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Evelyn Mazurkiewicz (nee Arent), age 96, of Calumet City, IL passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 after a long, fulfilled life. Evelyn loved traveling, shopping and spending time with her friends and family. After 45 years as a store manager at Mademoiselle, Evelyn retired to care for her loving husband, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by the loves of her life, her daughter Debra O'Neill and son-in-law Patrick O'Neill, her grandchildren Erin (Ryan Johnson) O'Neill, Ryan (Heather) O'Neill, Patrice (Peter Zagotta) O'Neill, and Patrick O'Neill, and her great-grandchildren Logan Johnson, Aiden Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Emerson O'Neill, and Theodore O'Neill; as well as, her devoted brother, Joseph Arent, and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Joseph Mazurkiewicz; parents, Joseph and Mary Arent; sisters, Helen (Stanley) Tamborski and Irene (Steve) Ferczok.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, Indiana from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Visitation will again be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00-9:45 a.m. before heading to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 768 Lincoln Avenue, Calumet City, IL for a Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Louis Mboe at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City. www.kishfuneralhome.net