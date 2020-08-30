1/1
Evelyn (Monacy) Pavlik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Pavlik (nee Monacy)

HOBART, IN - Evelyn Pavlik (nee Monacy), 81, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Pavlik.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Mark (Shawn) Cooper of Hobart, IN, Matthew Cooper of Baytown, TX, Margaret (David) Arganbright of Philadelphia, PA and Mitchell (JoAnn) Cooper of Crown Point, IN; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; siblings Gary (Michelle) Monacy, Terry (Yvonne) Monacy, Leta (Richard) Thomas and Fred (Ronda) Monacy. The family plans to hold a Memorial Service at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved