Evelyn Rippe

HOBART, IN - Evelyn Rippe, age 100, of Hobart, passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2020. She was born September 26, 1919 in Fort Wayne, IN. Evelyn is survived by four children; Barry (Cheryl) Rippe of Hobart, David (Sharon) Rippe of Roswell, GA, James Rippe of Roswell, GA, and Debbie Bianchi of Hobart; seven grandchildren: Scott Rippe, Trisha (Amul) Ganger, James (Kori) Rippe Jr., Mariah Rippe, Travis (Jessie) Rippe, Trevor Bianchi and Garrett Bianchi; eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends and good neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Henry Emden Rippe. Evelyn was an avid artist and was a member of the Hobart Art League. Until the last few years she was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church (Hobart), Mothers Circle and Couples Club. Services for Evelyn will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com