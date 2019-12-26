Evelyn T. Ploski

HEGEWISCH, IL - Evelyn T. Ploski, age 96, formerly of Hegewisch, passed away December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Char (Don) and Jan (Dale). Cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 6. Dearest sister of Phyllis (late Bob). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a former longtime parishioner of St. Columba Church.

Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.). St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Anthony Home Chapel 203 Franciscan Dr. Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.