1/
Everett Gene "Budd" Ballou
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Everett Gene "Budd" Ballou

VALPARAISO, IN - Everett Gene "Budd" Ballou, 80, of Valparaiso and formerly Lowell, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born on January 9, 1940 in Hammond.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cindy (nee Brasel); sons, Terry (Kim), Rhett and Ben (Angela); grandchildren, Dakota, Duncan, Harli (Tyler), Jacob, Taylor, Daryon, Levi, Brendan, Evan and Piper; son-in-law, Mark D'Amico; special family members, Tonya and Shawn; and siblings, Ralph, Jr. and Carol Hammond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph, Sr. and Idabell (nee Tuck); daughter, Jerilynne D'Amico, several aunts, uncles and nephew, Ralph Ballou, III.

Budd graduated from Lowell High School and received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Indiana State University. He was an Educator (grades 5-8; Social Studies) for 51 years and coached Football, Wrestling, Track and Basketball during that time. He taught at MacArthur Elementary, Shelby Jr. High, Griffith, Gavit and Crown Point High Schools and Indiana University NW. He authored three books, Restoring the Past for the Future, Sesquicentennial Colfax Lodge #378 (1868-2018) and Echoes from the Halls. He was a member of the Civil War Society, Sons of the American Revolution, Indian Trail Grange, Rolling Hills Vineyard Church and a former member of Tri-Creek Education Foundation and Three Creeks Historical Society.

Budd was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, family member and friend. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Jude Chidren's Research Hospital or The Arbor Day Foundation.Private Services through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, followed by Private Burial in West Creek Cemetery.

Public Memorial Services will be announced and held at a later date. www.sheetsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved