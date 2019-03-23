Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Jean Mason.

F. Jean Mason

CEDAR LAKE, IN - F. Jean Mason, age 84 of Cedar Lake, passed away March 22, 2019. She is survived by her children, Deanna Faye Bradley, Georgia Capps, Rebecca Logsdon, Angela (Rusty) Bethune, Roberta Sue (Steve) Wolz, Harry J. (Lori) Mason, Peggy Ann (Rob) Olson, Daniel (Sandy) Mason; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry J. Mason and James Wright; children, Jeffrey Mason and Jennifer Mason Reynolds; and grandson Jeremy Logsdon.

Friends may greet the family on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake, IN. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Chad Kendall, officiating. Burial to follow at Boswell Cemetery.

Jean treasured being a mother and taking care of her family. She had a life-long passion for cooking and baking for friends and family. She was a faithful and devout Christian her entire life and inspired the same in her children. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.