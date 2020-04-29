Fae Elaine Wewe (nee Cook)

DUNKIRK, NY - Fae Elaine Wewe (nee Cook) lived her life simply and quietly, offering kindness, good neighborliness and tremendous love to those around her. Fae leaves behind a loving daughter, Jeanette McVicker (Fredonia NY), an aunt, three nephews and nieces, and several cousins. She died aged 92 at Heritage Park nursing home in Jamestown, NY on 22 April 2020, after long suffering the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. Her husband, Richard Wewe, her brothers, John Cook and Henry Cook, Jr. and parents, Mildred and Henry Cook, predeceased her.

Born in Harrisburg, PA, Fae moved to Gary, IN as a toddler with her parents, and lived most of her life there, attending Wirt High School. Fae met Richard during World War II; they married upon his return from the Navy, in December 1946. They made their home in the Miller Beach area of Gary. Fae worked briefly at a local grocery store as well as Gordon's department store. Richard worked nearly his entire adult life at U.S. Steel, in the tin mill, and died in 2010.

Fae and Dick, as he was known, adopted a daughter, Jeanette, in 1959. Fae devoted herself to her family. She had a natural eye for design that manifested itself in handcrafts such as crocheting and sewing, gardening, and expert wallpapering. Fae was also an excellent baker; her many varieties of Christmas cookies, cakes and pies satisfied her extended family at all holidays, birthdays and other occasions. Nearly every summer, Fae made several kinds of jams and jellies, and often donated these and baked goods to local church fundraisers. Fae possessed a strong civic sense and for many years served as an election poll worker in Miller, eventually becoming a Democratic Party supervisor in her voting district. She was also a Girl Scout leader while Jeanette was growing up.

Fae attended several Lutheran congregations in the Gary area, including Bethel in Miller and Augustana in Hobart, and actively served on various committees that helped sustain them. Fae enjoyed fellowship and social gatherings such as potlucks; everyone who knew her appreciated her kindness, generosity, and home-cooked contributions to these events.

Though she grew up in a time that relegated women and others to second-class status, Fae understood that all people deserved equal treatment, no matter their gender, race, ethnicity or ability. These values formed the core of her life and she quietly transformed those around her by modeling these values in everyday acts of kindness and respect. And though she lacked much formal education, she taught her daughter to read before she started kindergarten: Jeanette eventually earned a Ph.D. in comparative literature, and became a professor of English. Fae instilled her aspirations in her daughter, who strives every day to carry them forward with the same love, generosity and ethical responsibility she learned from her mom.

There will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fae's name to a local animal shelter.