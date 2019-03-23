Faith H. Uylaki (nee Lacy)

HAMMOND, IN - Faith H. Uylaki (nee Lacy), age 71, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack; one daughter, Jill (John) Nicholson. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Lorraine Lacy; and brother Joe Thomas.

Funeral Services Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin) with Pastor Donald Stock officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation on Sunday from 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Faith was a Hammond resident for the past 46 years. She was a former employee of the Harvey, IL Fire Department, and the Lake County, Indiana Government Center. Faith was a graduate of Thornton High School, and Thornton Community College.

Faith was always very proud of her family. She was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, and friend to all. Faith had several dogs over the years, and had a special fondness for all dogs. She was smart and one of the hardest workers you would ever meet. Faith remembered fondly her time working as a dispatcher at the Harvey Fire Department. She had a heart of gold. Faith enjoyed traveling, and was a friend to everyone she met. She will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Hammond Animal Control, would be appreciated.