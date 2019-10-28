Faith J. Hynes (nee Curtin)

WINFIELD, IN - Faith J. Hynes, (nee Curtin), age 82, of Winfield, IN, passed away on October 26, 2019, beating her pulmonary fibrosis by over fifteen years. Born in Chicago, she is predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Laverne Curtin and by her husband, Thomas J. Hynes. Sister to Michael, Karen, and the late Laurence. Devoted mother of Denise (Jim) Przybylski, Cheryl (Mark Stone) Smith, Michael Smith, Thomas P. Hynes and the late Alison Ganz. Proud grandmother of Erica, Scott, Jennifer, Jessica, Nicole, Justin, Kailey, Stacey, Grant-Michael, and Gwendolyn-Grace. Loving great-grandmother to Courtney, Caitlin, Jayda, Ava, Aimee, Isaac, Blake, Julianna, Nathan, Brandtly, and Jasmyn.

Faith had a love of movies and learning. She continued to educate herself throughout her life, using these lessons regularly during the daily Jeopardy challenge and winning nearly every Trivial Pursuit game at family gatherings. Faith spent her working years at Eastman Kodak, Motorola, and Home Depot and was a dear friend to many. She was a force of life, with countless lives touched and will be greatly missed.

A time of sharing will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment will be private. www.burnsfuneral.com