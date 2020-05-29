Faith L. (Stowers) Schulte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Faith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faith L. Schulte (nee Stowers) HEBRON, IN - Faith L. Schulte (nee Stowers), age 75, of Hebron, IN, passed away at home on Monday, May 25, 2020. Faith is survived by her husband of 55 years, Norman; children: Melissa (Randy) Marimen of Hobart, IN, Mark (Robin) Schulte of Portage, IN, Bryan (Emma) Schulte of Hobart, IN, and Brad (Julie) Schulte of Hebron, IN; seven grandchildren: Lindsay, Megan, Emily, Jonna, Hope, Blake, and her buddy, Evelyn; two great-grandchildren: Nora and Finn; niece, Michelle Castor; and two beloved pets: Maggie and Molly. Faith was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Mary Stowers; two brothers: Barry and Warren Stowers; and twin sister, Faye Stowers. Faith was employed by the Merrillville School Corporation. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Faith loved gardening, having lunch with friends and shopping. Private Funeral Services for the family were held on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Faith was laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Memorial offerings in Faith's name, may be given to Phil's Friends, 1249 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point, IN 46307. You may leave a message or share a memory on Faith's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
To Brad and your family: Our thoughts are with you at this time. In time you, you will remember all the fun and happiness you had with your Mom. Most importantly, you will always carry her in your heart and the love she had for you. I know this is a hard time to get through, so just know we are thinking about you. Love Cindy and Kim from MIS.
Cindy Bell
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved