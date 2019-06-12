Faith T. Lodics (nee Cannie)

VALPARAISO, IN - Faith T. Lodics (nee Cannie) 86, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born July 13, 1932 in Teaneck, New Jersey to Florimond and Frances (Carlson) Cannie. On June 6, 1953 she married Ernest S. Lodics who passed away April 1, 2013.

Faith is survived by her children Ernest (Doris) Lodics of Arlington, TX, Matthew (Gloria) Lodics of Valparaiso, Daniel (Lori) of Valparaiso, Paul (Marie) Lodics of Avon, IN, Edward (Julie) Lodics of Greensboro, NC, John (Tami) Lodics of Zionsville, IN, Tanya Lodics of Huntington Beach, CA, Alicia (Mark) Mangin of Cedar Rapids, IA and Angela Lodics of Valparaiso; 25 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and her sister Francine Herceg of Las Vegas, NV. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Florimond, Jr. and Francis. Faith was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso and she attended Moravion College for Women.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Douglas Mayer and Rev. Joseph Pawlowski will concelebrate. Visitation will take place at the church, from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Best Friends Animal Society, 2005 S. 1100 E., Salt Lake City, Utah 84106. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO is in charge of arrangements. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com