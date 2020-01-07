Fannie Perez

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral
8000 Madison St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Fannie Perez

CROWN POINT, IN - Fannie Perez, age 86 of Crown Point, passed away on January 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN with Trisagion Service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. Merrillville, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

See www.burnsfuneral.com for full obituary.


