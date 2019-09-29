Faye Smith

LOWELL, IN - Faye Smith, age 75, of Lowell passed away September 24, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Virgil (Lynda) Smith and many nieces and nephews. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Velma Smith.

Friends may greet the family on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Faye was a special person that lit up the room and brought so much joy to so many lives. She is now lighting up the heavens with her smile. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbor Light Hospice in Faye's memory are appreciated.

