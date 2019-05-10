Deacon Felipe G. Maldonado

CALUMET CITY, IL - Deacon Felipe G. Maldonado, age 87, late of Calumet City, IL, passed away May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Ana Maldonado. Loving father of Milagros (late Walter), Iris, Mitalia (Sergio), Felipe (Laurie), Ana (Abelardo), Jose (Asha), and Juan. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Erlena, Jessica, Natalia, Ruben, Jasmine, Anthony, Jose, Liat, Tamarise, Andrew, Nicholas, Daniel, Cynthia, Alex, Serena, Briana, Alyssa, and Brooklyn. Dearest great grandfather of Jordan, Cecilia, Lorenzo, Michael, Marcus, David, Joshua, Nathan, Isaiah, Christopher, Giovanni, Angelica, Felipe Joey, Liliana, Liam, Sophia, Greyson, and Nalani. Dear brother of Dominga.

Veteran of the U.S. Army. Felipe was ordained a Deacon on July 3, 1989 in the Archdiocese of Chicago. He has served St. Mary's Church in East Chicago for the last 25 years.

Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to St. Mary Church, East Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment El Remanso Memorial Park, San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.