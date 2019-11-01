Felix "Feet" Seay

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felix "Feet" Seay.
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Obituary
Send Flowers

Felix "Feet" Seay

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Felix "Feet" Seay age 71 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Jesse Brown V.A. Medical Center.

Survivors three brothers, four sisters and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Date and time of service to be provided at a later date. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Seay family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.