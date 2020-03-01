Felix Smigiel

MUNSTER, IN - Felix Smigiel age 96 of Munster, IN passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Felicia Smigiel; grandson, Seth Smigiel; and brothers: Anthony and Marion Smigiel. Survived by his wife, Haiying Smigiel; son, Philip Smigiel; daughters: Danita (Branson) Stone, Joanne (late Dennis) Terczak; grandchildren: Alex (Jen) Stone, Nick (Kelly-Sue) Stone, Lizzy (Jeff) Meyers, Hillarie (Eric) Mieure, Max Smigiel; great grandchildren: Seth, Ella, Zoey, Stella, Tanner. Felix was the proud founder of Prosna Inc. located in Munster, Indiana. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends are invited to visit with Felix's family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass directly at St. Thomas More Catholic Church Munster, IN. Monday, March 2, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a brief visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. At rest, Chapel Lawn Cemetery.