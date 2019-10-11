Fenton Glen Ryerson

Obituary
Fenton Glen Ryerson

FOUNTAIN CITY, IN - Fenton Glen Ryerson age 65, of Fountain City, IN, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Rachele (Mark) Sale; stepchildren, Dallas Williams, Rebecca Hamilton; 7 grandchildren; sister, Linda Smith; Preceded in death by his parents, Fenton and Isabella Ryerson; grandmother, Isabella King; and his brother, Floyd. Fenton was an Army veteran and served in the National Guard for 32 years.

Visitation, Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:00-10:00AM with Funeral Service following at 10AM, all at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 760 McCool Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Oct. 11, 2019
