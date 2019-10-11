Fenton Glen Ryerson

FOUNTAIN CITY, IN - Fenton Glen Ryerson age 65, of Fountain City, IN, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughter, Rachele (Mark) Sale; stepchildren, Dallas Williams, Rebecca Hamilton; 7 grandchildren; sister, Linda Smith; Preceded in death by his parents, Fenton and Isabella Ryerson; grandmother, Isabella King; and his brother, Floyd. Fenton was an Army veteran and served in the National Guard for 32 years.

Visitation, Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:00-10:00AM with Funeral Service following at 10AM, all at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 760 McCool Road, Valparaiso, IN 46385. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.sheetsfuneral.com