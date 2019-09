Ferman D. Geyer

MUNSTER, IN - Ferman D. Geyer, age 93, of Munster, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Susan (Phillip) Malloy; son David Geyer; grandchildren Aileen (Ross) Anderson, Matthew (Dingding) Malloy, and Stephanie Geyer; and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara R. Geyer and son Richard R Geyer. Ferman loved golfing and traveling with his wife before her passing.

All services will be private.