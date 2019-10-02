Fernando Ortiz

DYER, IN - Fernando Ortiz, age 56, of Dyer, formerly of East Chicago, IN, was called by the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019. Fernando is survived by his favorite daughter, Anna Ortiz (Erik Hinds); father, Ismael Ortiz; siblings, Maria Vasquez, Connie Santos (Felix), Luis Ruiz Jr. (Mona), Mario Ruiz (Marie, dec.), Ronald Ruiz, Benito Ortiz (Joan), Jeannette Jacques (Hector); Goddaughter and niece Amanda Villareal (Alfred); and nieces and nephews Lori Arredondo (David), Laura Alamillo (Stevie), Dolores Rodriguez, Bernadette Olmos (Leo), Paula Vasquez, Nina Ruiz, Antonia Gutierrez (Jose), Jeremy Jacques, Mercedes Jacques, Serena Miller, Theresa Parker, Brandon Ortiz, Brittney Ortiz and Angelica Ruiz; and his great nieces and nephews Elliana Villarreal, Mateo Villarreal, David Arredondo, Isabel Ruiz and Christopher Ruiz. He had many other beloved family members and friends, too many to mention but all touched his heart. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elvira Ortiz; brother, Richard Ruiz and baby sister Jeannette Ortiz.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Pastor Andy Nearpass officiating a 6:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service. Afterwards, all are welcome to say words in remembrance.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, 46319 with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Prayers will start at the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:15 AM.

Fernando will be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Fernando was a devoted man of strong faith and a talented artist. He graduated from Bishop Noll High School in 1983 and studied at the American Academy of Art in Chicago and The School of Representational Art in Chicago. He went on to teach art classes, contribute to many illustrated works, paint murals and portraits, design computer graphics and create sculptures. He was an amazing father and a loving son, brother, uncle and great uncle who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, family requests monetary donations be made to Bosma Enterprises, industries for the blind, which will be accepted at the funeral home.