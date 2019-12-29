Florence A. "Tia" Chapski

WHITING/SOUTH CHICAGO - Florence A. "Tia" Chapski, 92 of Whiting, formerly of South Chicago, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital, Crown Point. She was the beloved daughter of the late Jacob and Bernice (Nowak) Chapski; loving sister of Eugene (Lovie) Chapski and the late John Chapski, Robert Chapski, Emil Schultz and Evelyn King; cherished aunt of Maureen Ballay, Eileen (Scott) Howat, Andrea (Dave) Matura, Dan (Mary) King, Tim King, Gregory (Kathy) Chapski, James (Edgar DeMaio) Chapski, Karen (Dan) Glenn, Scott Chapski, Peggy (Chuck) Zimmerman, Nancy (Jerry) Mischner, Laura Chapski, John Chapski, Carol Kerr and the late David Chapski, Kenneth Chapski and Elizabeth Kazin; many great and great, great nieces and nephews; dear sister-in-law of Rita Chapski Neth.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City; visitation at the funeral home on Monday morning from 9:00a.m. to time of services.

Florence Chapski was born on June 7, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois and has been a resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale community for the past 47 years. She was a graduate of South Shore High School, Class of 1945 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. She was a retiree of Catholic Charities, Chicago, with a service of 42 years. Devoted to her family, Florence will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or the Luekemia Lymphoma Society, would be appreciated.

