Florence A. Zeman

FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL/HIGHLAND, IN - Florence A. Zeman, age 101 formerly of Lansing, IL, and Highland, IN, went peacefully to join the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the St. James Wellness Rehab Villas in Crete, IL. She was born on June 13, 1918 to the late Frank and Agatha (Lubate) Remeikas, in Indiana Harbor, IN.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia and Priscilla; grandchildren, Jeff (deceased), Antoinette and Michelle; along with great-grandchildren, Ike, Sam, and Annie.

Florence worked in the retail environment all of her life. She was fortunate to retire 25 years ago after owning the Avenue Boutique in Highland, IN, for 20 years. Her family and friends who knew her will remember her by her work ethic, and her enjoyment of playing Pokeno at the Calumet City Social Center.

Services will be private.

