Florence B. Borkholder

GOSHEN, IN - Florence B. Borkholder, 87 of Goshen, died 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Waterford Crossing, Goshen. She was born October 27, 1932, in Valparaiso, to Fred and Harriet "Hatti" (Lang) Smith. She married Craig J. Denny and he preceded her in death in 1994.

She then married Wilbur M. Borkholder in 2000, he survives. Also surviving are three children, Donna (Robert) Evans of Valparaiso, Lisa (Bob) Lowe of Middlebury, Jeffery (Martha) Denny of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Christopher (Tracee), Tracy, Justin (Stephanie), Danielle, Deanna, Michael (Jessica), Meghan (Phil); great-grandchildren, Tristan (Haley), Trinity, Payge, Gavin, Lizzie and a sister, Betty (George) Waymire of Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Craig and 12 siblings.

Florence worked at Harvey's Warehouse in Valparaiso and also at Glenda M. Snyder's & Associates, CPA. She was a member of the Boone Grove Christian Church and First United Methodist Church, Elkhart. She also volunteered with horse racing at the Nappanee Raceway.

Private graveside services will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.

Private graveside services will take place at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.