Florence Biestek

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Florence Biestek passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 in Vernon Hills, IL. She was born on June 22, 1929 in East Chicago, IN, the daughter of Michael and Nettie Churley.

She married Marion (Mike) Biestek on June 24, 1950. They chose to ignore the terrible grasshopper swarms that appeared during their honeymoon drive to Colorado and instead, just got on with life. They shared 62 years together, raising children, enjoying grandchildren, spoiling grand-pets, travelling, playing rummy and smiling until his death in 2012.

Florence was a very kind person. She lived her faith in the way she lived her life, with a ready smile and a good word for everyone she met. She spent many hours in her gardens, skillfully growing everything from roses to iris to tomatoes- her gardens were there for anyone passing by her house to see and enjoy. She loved to bake! And shared hundreds of cookies, apple slices, coffee cakes and pastries with extended family and friends. Florence spent many, many hours sewing clothes for her four daughters and her granddaughters and was entrusted with making dresses for special occasions such as birthdays, graduations, proms, and for little family members serving as flower girls in weddings. She took great pleasure in creating special quilts. She also loved to crochet and many people were warmed by the blankets she made. For family members, she always considered favorite colors or particular patterns. But she also donated blankets to babies and elderly nursing home residents she had never met- each piece made with care and love.

For the past year, Florence was a much loved resident at The Springs of Vernon Hills where she continued to find joy in their gardens and spending time outdoors.

Florence is survived by her daughters: Catherine (Mike) Keyser, Mary (Terry) Warfield, Marion Therese (Patti) Biestek, and Joanne (Jim) Costello; grandchildren: Margaret (Louis) Rainville, Rachael Keyser, Andrew (Kristin) Warfield, Lauren Warfield, and Katie (Zach) Stengel; sister, Joyce (Joseph) Stodola and great grandchildren: Isidore, Kaitlin, Oliver, Thomas, Lucy, Evelyn, Sylvie, Nolan, Sophia, Abigail and Vincent. Florence is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion, and siblings: Robert Churley and Patricia Churley.

Memorials in Florence's name can be made to Catholic Charities.