Florence J. "JoAnn" Chopps (nee Mohr)

CROWN POINT, IN - Florence J. "JoAnn" Chopps (nee Mohr), age 78, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Lowell Healthcare.

JoAnn is survived by her husband, Joseph Chopps; children: Daniel (Rachael) Chopps, Ramona Chopps, David Chopps, Terry (Peggy) Chopps and Keith Chopps; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Mohr, and sister, Ella Borders.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd and Beulah Mohr; daughter, Tamara Chopps; brothers: Norman and John Mohr; sister, Mary Mohr; and daughter-in-law, Heather Chopps.

JoAnn was a loving homemaker and long-time faithful member of the Pentecostals of South Lake.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, private services with immediate family only will be arranged by GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. JoAnn will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

During this difficult time of private services due to COVID-19, you may show your support by participating in the "Hugs from Home" program where your message of love and support will be attached to a balloon and placed in the chapel for the family. To leave a "Hug from Home" go to: www.geisenfuneralhome.com/hugs-from-home/.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Pentecostals of South Lake or Lowell Healthcare.

View JoAnn's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.