Florence M. Nowasadski (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
2701 Willowdale Road
Portage, IN
View Map
Obituary
Florence M. Nowasadski

HOBART, IN - Florence M. Nowasadski, age 90, of Hobart, passed away June 8, 2019. She was a retired from Aramark Corporation. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Victor F. Nowasadski; son, Victor A. Nowasadski. She is survived by her son, Anthony Nowasadski of Hobart; grandchildren, Anthony, Jr. and Connie.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage. There will be no visitation prior to service. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on June 12, 2019
