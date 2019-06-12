Florence M. Nowasadski

HOBART, IN - Florence M. Nowasadski, age 90, of Hobart, passed away June 8, 2019. She was a retired from Aramark Corporation. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Victor F. Nowasadski; son, Victor A. Nowasadski. She is survived by her son, Anthony Nowasadski of Hobart; grandchildren, Anthony, Jr. and Connie.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage. There will be no visitation prior to service. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com